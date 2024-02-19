Telugu Movie Record Break Trailer Out

Director Ajay Kumar expressed his excitement for the project, highlighting its distinctive narrative and hoping for its success. Prasanna Kumar praised Rao's dedication to cinema and his contributions to the industry, anticipating that "Record Break" will follow suit.

Producer Rama Satyanarayana lauded the film's production quality, comparing it favorably to blockbuster hits like "Baahubali." The movie is set to release in eight languages across India, showcasing its wide appeal.

Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, the director, credited the support of his team and emphasized the film's emotional depth, predicting its widespread acclaim. Actors Satya Krishna and Sanjana expressed gratitude for their roles and wished for the film's success.

It remains to be seen if "Record Break" can woo the audience to theatres upon its release.