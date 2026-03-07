Sycophancy: Sree Vishnu ‘King of Entertainment’ And ‘King of Content’?

Telugu filmmakers seem to be going overboard in heaping praises on their heroes by giving them grand titles. Actor Sree Vishnu was recently crowned the ‘King of Entertainment’ in Vishnu Vinyasam and the ‘King of Content’ in Mrityunjay, which many feel reflects sycophancy at its peak.

“Sree Vishnu is a talented actor and has a flair for comedy, but branding him a ‘King’ is too much and unwarranted,” says a producer. He adds that even Allari Naresh had better comic timing and a wider range of roles in his prime.

“Allari Naresh had his share of hits, while among seniors, Rajendra Prasad is far ahead when it comes to delivering both comedy and emotional performances. Even senior Naresh proved his flair for comedy,” he points out.

Sree Vishnu has not done many strong content-driven films either, often opting for light-hearted entertainers aimed at tickling the funny bones of audiences rather than presenting novel stories.

“Calling him the ‘King of Content’ is a misnomer. The makers of Mrityunjay went overboard by crowning him with such a title in the film’s promotions, which seems beyond logic,” the producer remarks.

Of course, Sree Vishnu has delivered a few notable hits like Brochevarevarura, Om Bheem Bush, and the big success Samajavaragamana. However, he has also faced several flops such as Swag, Thippara Meesam, and Arjuna Phalguna.

“He needs to first become a bankable star, where minimum box-office returns are guaranteed. Only then can he attempt different roles that attract all sections of the audience. He still has time to grow as a star — let alone be called a ‘King’,” he concludes.



