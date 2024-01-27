Telugu filmmaker pens lyrics for Telangana Tableau

Veteran producer and director Allani Sridhar, known for his path-breaking movies like ‘Komaram Bheem’ and ‘Gautam Buddha’, has penned the lyrics for Telangana Tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. “It was a great opportunity,’ says Allani, who had to match the tableau theme with perfect words and meaning. “It was meant to pay tributes to legendary freedom fighters from Telangana region like Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem who took on the might of Britishers fearlessly during the Independence struggle. Besides freedom, they also advocated dignity and rights indigenous tribal communities,’ he informs.

He also hailed revolutionary leader Chakali Illamma who fought against feudal lords during the Telangana Rebellion. “These legends are the heart and soul of our region and wanted people’s rights to be restored and celebrate democracy,” he adds. He claims that he could come up with matching lyrics due to the inputs from government official Nagaiah and thanked composer Sasi Preetham for his inspiring score. “I also penned lyrics in movies like ‘Raguluthunna Bharatham’ and ‘Utsagam’ since lyrics are part of a story and it was a challenge to convey varied emotions through songs,” he points out.

After bagging various awards including international honors, he is doing a big film with producer Chadalavada Srinivas and was happy to make a devotional film around the renowned Chilkur Balajai temple. “It was like offering a flower to Lord Balaji by a staunch devotee,’ he quips. These days, he is busy doing ad commercials promoting education, healthcare, and agriculture sectors for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments. “I am glad to capture key developments made by both the state governments,” he concludes.