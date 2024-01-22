Telugu Film Chamber turns active for ‘Eagle’ solo release?

Noted production house People Media Factory has sent a letter to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce reminding its promise to accommodate a solo release for their big ticket film ‘Eagle’ starring Ravi Teja on February 9. “It will be mostly a single release of ‘Eagle’ because it was the promise made by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council, and Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce together and it would be done at all costs,” says a source.

Hence, the Telugu Film Chamber has reportedly dashed off letters to producers of ‘DJ Tillu 2, ‘Laal Salaam’, ‘Yatra 2’ and ‘Oori Peru Bhairavakona’ to shift their releases by a day or two. “This time, it is not about the number of theatres for each film, but to ensure a clear path for ‘Eagle’ and urge others to defer their dates,” he adds.

It is learned that the makers of ‘DJ Tillu 2’ expressed their willingness to defer their release, while ‘Yatra 2’ makers are willing to pre-pone the release of their political potboiler to avoid any clash at ticket windows. “Fortunately, producers of ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Yatra 2’ are looking for alternative days and the response from the makers of ‘Laal Salaam’ and ‘Oori Peru Bhairavakona’ is awaited. Things would be sorted out in a few meetings to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday,” he informs.

Unlike, the Sankranthi festival, where big stars were unwilling to budge and release their movies in the number of theatres they intended no such issues could crop up now. “With producers of upcoming films willing for negotiations is a good sign and augurs well for the industry. With big money invested in films, solo release is only good option to recover money,” he concludes.