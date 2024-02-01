Telugu Film Chamber meets today for Chiru felicitation

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce will be reportedly holding a meeting today to finalise the plans to felicitate megastar Chiranjeevi for being honoured with prestigious Padma Vibhushan. “40-odd executive committee members will be discussing the felicitation programme and plans to host it. Thereafter, it would be announced after getting approval from all the members and noting objections, if any,” says a source.

Earlier, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce president Dil Raju has announced that Tollywood would be hosting a big celebration event for ‘Tagore’ star for bagging the second highest civilian award in India. He also went along with Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to Chiranjeevi’s house to present him with a shawl and flower bouquet. “I wish you win more coveted awards including Bharat Ratna” said the minister to Chiranjeevi who in turn thanked the minister for his ‘kind words’.

However, the chamber members would take a call on how to garner funds for he big event or they would be hiring sponsorers to fund this big ticket event since they want to host one of the biggest events in Tollywood in recent times. "Private sponsorers will come in handy," he concludes.