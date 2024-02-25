Telugu director Yashasvi slams Tamil composer Radhan

The video of director V Yashasvi who is helming ‘Siddharth Roy’ making comments against Tamil composer Radhan at a film event has gone viral, alleging undue delay and unprofessional behavior. “Although we finished shooting our film ' Siddarth Roy' in time, it got stuck in post-production work due to Tamil musician Radhan. We suffered a lot and I am openly saying this because I don’t want others to suffer in his hands,” says Yashasvi and cites the argumentative nature of the composer.“We started talking to Radhan over the phone in Rajahmundry and when the phone call ended, we had reached Vizag by road, just imagine the strain on our vocal cords,” he laments. “We were just seeking his appointment for music sittings and complete our work, but he was not responding. Maybe, he is a talented composer but he should adhere to basic professional ethics,” he points out.It is not the first time that Radhan has received flak and earlier director Sandeep Vanga Reddy also slammed Radhan for delaying the background score for his film ‘Arjun Reddy’, leading to alternative arrangements for the same.Actually, Radhan worked in Telugu films like ‘Andala Rakshasi’, ‘Evade Subrahmanyam’, ‘Husharu’, ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, and ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’, faced criticism a few times. He is based out in Chennai and making it difficult for Telugu directors to reach out to him.