Telangana Government Urged to Honour and Support Native Talent

Young director and producer Venu Udugula has welcomed the launch of the Gaddar Film Awards for Telugu cinema but has urged the Telangana government to introduce exclusive awards, incentives, and subsidies for Telangana-centric films.

Drawing a comparison with Maharashtra, Venu said that just as the Maharashtra government actively protects and promotes the identity of Marathi cinema, Telangana too should safeguard and encourage films rooted in its own culture. He said Telangana has a unique identity reflected in its attire, food, dialect, traditions, and environment. Marathi cinema, he pointed out, has grown independently without being overshadowed by Bollywood, and similarly, Telangana cinema should be nurtured alongside mainstream Telugu cinema, with both complementing each other through government support.

Venu Udugula tasted major success with the Telangana-rooted love story Raju Weds Rambhai, which struck a chord with audiences for its raw emotion and realism. Speaking about the film, he said director Sailu Kampati, who hails from Khammam, came up with a heart-touching story inspired by real-life incidents, and that honesty worked wonders at the box office.

He further pointed out that several aspiring filmmakers from Telangana draw inspiration from local people, surroundings, and social issues, but struggle to find opportunities. He said there are many talented young directors with strong scripts, but only a few are getting chances because their stories are deeply rooted and not always considered mainstream.

Highlighting the success of Balagam, Venu noted that region-based stories can be both emotionally powerful and commercially viable. He said Balagam proved that local, family-oriented, and relatable stories can strike a chord with audiences and also mint crores. He urged producers to observe the success of such films and promote cinema that is artistic as well as a money spinner.

Venu also appealed for special award categories under a Telangana cinema banner that recognise films for aesthetic value, social relevance, and cultural representation. He said legendary Gaddar was a social icon with progressive thoughts, and awards in his name should honour films that promote Telangana culture, lifestyle, dialects, and festivals.

He further suggested that the Telangana State Film and TV Development Corporation should earmark funds for region-based stories and provide grants to young directors. He said if producers are assured of some returns through government support, they will come forward to make content-rich films. Cinema, he added, can help Gen Z understand Telangana culture, and understand distinct and traditional celebrations for each festival, unlike Bathukamma, which has become a dandiya fare," he informs.

Echoing similar views, Warangal-born producer Raj Kandukuri, who introduced Vijay Deverakonda and Tharun Bhascker, stressed the need for subsidies for low-budget films. He said there is a lot of untapped talent in the state and requested the government to consider subsidies for films made on budgets ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore.

Citing international examples, Raj added that when shooting in places like London, tourism authorities refund up to 40 percent of the shooting expenses. Countries like Azerbaijan also offer attractive incentives, and he said the Telangana government should think along similar lines to encourage producers to invest in native talent and local stories.