Teja Sajja Mirai boasts of Rs 60 cr budget?

After tasting success with "HanuMan", young actor Teja Sajja is coming up with another super hero film 'Mirai' and reportedly it is being made with a whopping budget. "The budget is now pegged at Rs 60 crores since it is being designed as a pan-India adventure," says a source. People Media Factory is pumping in good money to deliver a big ticket entertainer, he adds. "With Sajja gaining popularity across the world with 'HanuMan', the producers are confident of recovering their investment from Hindi dubbing rights and digital rights along with others," he points out..Actually, director Prashanth Varma wrapped up 'HanuMan' within 40 crores despite 1000 odd VFX shots. But producers of "Mirai" are shelling out more money and slightly indulging in some kind of risk. "Lord Hanuman was the saviour of 'HanuMan'' movie since his name and brief presence helped the film to garner great attention and openings as well. So we have to see which will be the attention-grabbing USP in 'Mirai' barring Teja Sajja," he reasons.Director Karthik Ghatamaneni who failed to impress with "Eagle" should be hoping to spin box office magic with a superhero story. "Karthik has found good producers who placed trust in him. He needs to score a hit now," he concludes.