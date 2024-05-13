NTR gives his personal touch to Devara?

With an intent to deliver a surefire winner, superstar Jr NTR is reportedly watching parts of his upcoming film ‘Devara’ and also suggesting a few betterments to enhance the larger-than-life movie. “NTR is taking a lot of interest in the action adventure and personally overseeing things a bit and offering suggestions if necessary. But he is totally trusting director Koratala Siva’s big vision,” says a source.

He claims that NTR has developed a good rapport with the director and interacts quite often to deliver a pan-India blockbuster. “After stupendous success of ‘RRR,” the scion of the Nandamuri family is determined to grab more eyeballs with his next and storm the world audience with never-seen-before action drama,” he adds.

No doubt, the film has already generated a lot of interest in Bollywood with B-town actress Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead while Saif Ali Khan in a role with negative shades. “Bollywood cast has boosted its chances in north India and it has been sold for a fancy price and would be released across India,” he adds.

Meanwhile, NTR has begun acting for his debut Hindi film ‘War 2’ and is enjoying working with Hritick Roshan in the action saga. “NTR has moved to Bollywood at the right time and it is bound to help his film ‘Devara’ to stay in the limelight until it hits the screens in October," he concludes.