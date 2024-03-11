Tamil star Vijay, Trivikram to make political potboilier?

If Chennai sources are to be believed, Tamil superstar Vijay is reportedly planning to team up with ace Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas for a big budget entertainer. “It is true that Vijay had met Trivikram Srinivas some time ago and a had lengthy discussion about making an action adventure,” says a source who adds, “Then, Trivikram narrated an interesting script which is a political potboiler and Vijay who is looking for a film with political overtones could consider this,” he adds.The much-hyped multilingual film would be produced by a Telugu producer and it would be finalized very soon. “Vijay has committed to do a film with a top Telugu producer and he could ask him to meet Trivikram Srinivas, if he agrees to do this subject,” he adds.No doubt, Trivikram Srinivas has carved niche for himself in Tollywood by working with big stars like Chiranjeevi(Jai Chiranjeeva), Mahesh Babu (Athadu), Jr NTR( Aravindha Sametha…), Allu Arjun( Julayi to Ala Vaikuntapuramlo), Pawan Kalyan (Jalsa and Agnathavasi) to be hailed as a numero director who blends family drama with action.Whereas, for Vijay, who would be working with another Telugu director after delivering blockbuster 'Varisu' with Vamsi Paidipally.