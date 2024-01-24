Tamil star Vijay, RRR producer to join hands?

After making magnum opus ‘RRR’ with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, ace Tollywood producer DVV Danayya has met Tamil superstar Vijay to make a big ticket entertainer, recently. “Vijay who is basking in the massive success of “Leo’, met Danayya and discussed plans to make a film together,” says a source and adds, “It will be one of the costliest projects in south film industry since Vijay’s market has touched new heights with a slew of blockbusters.”

Actually, Vijay has opened doors for Tollywood producers by working with popular Telugu producer Dil Raju in ‘Varisu’ and it turned out to be a big hit. “Probably, Vijay has realized that Telugu producers don't mind spending big money and are capable of making star-studded movies without compromising on any aspect and also equally splurge money on promotions too,” he points out.

Right now, after making ‘RRR” with Rs 500 crores, Danayya is busy making a Rs 200 crore action film ‘OG’ with superstar Pawan Kalyan and also another big ticket film 'Saripodha Sanivaram' with hotshot Nani and S J Suryah

Earlier, talking about his fascination for larger-than-life movies, Danayya told Deccan Chronicle, “Honestly, I am a bit fascinated with larger-than-life movies. With new generation audiences also loving to watch grandeur in movies, it has served my purpose. These days, star-studded movies loaded with slam-bang action, richly-mounted songs and heroic acts have taken Telugu cinema to the world stage. It is time for Telugus to feel proud about our makers who have breached regional and language barriers to rock the world cinema.’