Tamil star Dhanush 'Kubera’ to cross Rs 120 crore budget?

The budget of Tamil star Dhanush’s Telugu film ‘Kubera’ with director Sekhar Kammula has been going overboard and it is going to cross Rs 120 crores in the days to come. “The budget has shot up drastically due to big casting, production values besides shooting at varied locales and it is bound to go over Rs 120 crore,” says a source, who adds, “They wanted to complete the film within Rs 90 crore initially but now it has been revised to Rs 120 crore since the producers didn’t want to compromise,’ he adds.The film boasts of Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna and it is being designed as a multi-lingual film and set to be released all over India. “It is a perfect pan-India film with a Mumbai backdrop and a lot of action sequences are loading,” he points out. No doubt, it will go down as the costliest film in the career of Tamil actor Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula as well.Earlier talking to Deccan Chronicle, producer Sunil Narang had said, “Danush is an excellent actor and we are happy to work with him. Similarly, Nagarjuna is a very good actor and a friendly person too. When director Sekhar Kammula narrated the story to him, Nag came on board. The combination of Dhanush and Nagarjuna will be great to watch out on the big screen. Nagarjuna’s role will be significant and powerful and he is doing a full-length role in this multi-starrer. We are not going to compromise on any aspect and don't mind spending a bomb.”