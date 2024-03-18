Tamil star Ajith market stuck in Telugu states?

Despite being a superstar in Kollywood, Ajith Kumar is unable to expand his fan base in Telugu states although his arch-rivals like Rajinikanth and Vijay have struck a chord with Telugu viewers. “Ajith Kumar is far behind his rivals in Telugu states since most of his films failed to connect with Telugu movie buffs,” says a distributor and adds, “Now, Ajith is joining hands with Telugu producers and looking to find a foothold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since director Adhik earlier time travel film ‘Mark Antony’ made some noise,” he adds.Apart from Kamal and Rajnikanth who boast of Telugu fans for many decades, Tamil star Vijay began to expand his horizons in two Telugu states with ‘Adhirindi’, ‘Sarkar’, and ‘Leo’. “Vijay has attained a market of Rs 20 crore over the years in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Ajith Kumar's dubbing market is hovering around Rs 3 to 4 crore. His next film ‘Good Bad Ugly’ is billed as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, it could give him mileage among Telugu viewers and expand his market,” he points out.While his other rivals like Suriya, Karthi, Vishal, and even Vijay Antony making inroads into Telugu states, Ajith has a task on hand with his next big production. "Ajith films like ‘Vaali’ did well in Telugu land but it wasn’t consolidated. Its high time for him to give his rivals a run for their money in Andhra and Telangana too," he concludes.