Daniel Balaji's family fulfills his last wish

Actor Daniel Balaji who has done a good number of films in Telugu and Tamil has passed away due to cardiac arrest yesterday in Chennai. The film fraternity has poured in their condolence for the actor, on social media, and many have shared their experiences with Balaji and what a, sweet, and kind hearted person.





Reports have immersed on social media that the actor had previously pledged the donation of his eyes, and this wish which is considered to be his final wish, was also fulfilled by the doctors who treated him in one of the private hospitals in Chennai. When Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also died, his family, also set an example by donating his eyes as soon as he was declared dead. This proves that though they loved ones are deceased, the families are ready to help others get a good life.





Balaji had received a great feedback from the audience for the character. He blade in Surya's Kaka Kaka, which was even remade as Gharshana in Telugu.





Balaji was last seen in tak Jagadesh, which released a couple of years ago. The film has Nani and Ritu Varma in the lead roles and was directed by Shiva Nirvana.