Tamannaah takes up new challenge

Actress Tamannaah is all set to do a female centric movie ‘Odela 2’ and it would be a new challenge for the actress who has been working with big stars in Tollywood. Actually, 'Odela Railway Station' was released on OTT in 2022 and became a success among the viewers for its thrilling content. The crime thriller was written by Sampath Nandi, while Ashok Teja directed it. “It would be a new challenge for Tamaannah since she has to pull in the crowds on the strength of her name,” says a source.



With young divas like Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela giving tough competition, industry sources are urging glam diva Tammannah Bhatia to take a new route. “She has to do special numbers and also female-centric movies to extend her career in Tollywood,” he says and adds, “Her craze and popularity are intact among Telugu filmmakers but she needs to reduce her pay,” he adds.



The actress who delivered hits like ‘F2’, also tasted flops with films like ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ and even her role in ‘Bholaa Shankar’ went unnoticed. “She is one of the top dancing stars in Indian cinema to become a sought-after diva for special numbers. On the acting front, she explored digital space with 'Jee Karda' and "Lust Stories 2' to expand her fan base,” he points out

