Tamannaah exhibits dancing prowess in 'Achacho’ song

Yet again, glam diva Tamannaah showcased her dancing skills once again in her latest charbuster ‘Achacho’ from the Tamil film ‘Aranmanai’ 4’ which has gone viral and she impressed with her stylish moves. “Tammanah is a pretty looking and great dancer. She oozes loads of glamour in her special songs, while her dancing steps are quite graceful too. Hence, her latest dancing number ‘Achacho’ with Rashi hanna has become a hit,’ says a director who adds, “Even her last special song “Kaavaalaa’ in ‘Jailer’ became a rage. Her sensuous dance movements set the screens on fire,” he adds.

He claims that Tamannaah has always scored with her dancing skills even in Telugu movies and her foot-tapping numbers ‘Swing Zara’ and ‘Dhivara’ in ‘Baahubali’ have etched her in the minds of Telugu audience. “She charges anywhere between Rs 1 to 1.25 crore for a special song and practices hard for a couple of days and takes the song to the next level with her dancing prowess,” he points out.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's latest Telugu release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ failed to impress while her comic-capers ‘F2’ was a big hit in Tollywood. She moved to Bollywood with ‘Akhri Sach’ and is also doing a film in Malayalam.