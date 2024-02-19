Manisha Koirala in Market 2?

Manisha Koirala starrer film, "Market” directed by Jay Prakash took some time for Market 2 to happen. However, director Jay Prakash’s Market 2 “was announced showcasing its fresh trailer in Mumbai recently.Market1 had showcased the life in Indian brothels after being sold there by her Arab husband to her attempts at revenge later in life. The film garnered a decent opening and was a surprise success of the year. It was declared a hit film at the box office, and received good critical reviews.



This time’ Market 2 ‘brings in another surprise-Actor Govind Namdeo a name to reckon with in the Hindi film industry dons the role of a Kinner [Eunuch] in the teaser…..Govind Namdeo never seen before in this role of a Kinner- gave us an exclusive sneak peek into his character of Kinner [Eunuch]

Govind Namdeo has killed it in the Kinner’s [Eunuch] role in the teaser, Market 2- talking about Market he said,” I was there in Market 1 also .Manisha starrer film Market had become very popular and was declared a hit at the box office as well and had also received a good critical reviews even then .

Market 2 planned after a gap Govind jee says, “Actually, director Jay Prakash should have decided to make Market 2 much earlier. However, it has been planned now. I have entered into a different role. I feel whatever happens it happens for the best. Jay Prakash has decided to take Market 2 forward with my character. I play a kinner [Eunuch]] in the film.”

Turning nostalgic he adds, “Well! In the film," Market" I played the role of a Don. While in,”Market 2 “ Jay has decided to bring me with a complete change over avatar.”

Further explaining how it all happened he gushes, “One fine day Jay Prakash came to me and feared whether I would accept this role of a kinner or feel offended. In a very low voice, he asked me -if I would preferably like to don this role of the Kinner.I was so excited that I got up from my chair and just hugged him. This film is going to be made on a hugely high level.Yeh film iss saal ki sabse badi dhamakedar film hone wali hai.”

Did you ever dream of playing the role of a Eunuch]? I never even dreamt of paying such a role but when I was offered to do this role I decided to give it my best.I play Raja Kinner, the entire political scenario of that area also depends on me—wahan ki rajneeti sab mere haath mein hoti hai.”

Will Manisha Koirala be seen in Market 2??

Sources also reveal that Manisha Koirala will be seen in a different avatar in Market 2 ... .However; director Jay Prakash remains tight-lipped about this query. Time will tell!!