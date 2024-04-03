suriya jyothika gym video give major couple goals 

Surya and Jyothika are one of the most sort and popular couples, not just in the South film industry, but across the country as well. The duo is so popular that they cannot stop from winning your hearts every time they are out in the public as well as on the screen together.





It is known that Surya and Jyotika have shifted their based to Mumbai for their future projects, and now that Jyotika has been doing well and busy in Bollywood. At the same time, Surya has also been busy producing films there, and he's also working with a couple of productions to make films in Hindi.





The couple recently shared a video of themselves working out in the gym together, and this video is nothing short of giving couple goals to youngsters.





In the video, which is currently going viral on the Internet and taking it by storm, we can see Surya and Jyotika doing all the possible exercises in the gym together and working on their fitness goals.





They prove that it is better late than never, and it is very important for everyone of us to focus on our fitness and health. And also it is very much known that the industry they are working in and their profession demands them to look fit and be healthy all the time.