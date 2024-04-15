Suriya confirms dual role in Kanguva
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film
Kanguva yesterday. Through this film, Surya has made it clear that he
will be seen in dual roles in the film. In the new post, you can see
the mythology character Kanguva as well as his dual role who is seen
as a corporate businessman with a suitcase in his hand, while the
other one has a sword in his hand.
Directed by Siva, the film is produced by studio green and UV
Creations . The film that went on floors. A couple of years ago he was
shooting all this while and recently Surya has wrapped up his portion
for the film, which is currently under post production. The recently
released teaser of the film has raised all the expectations on the
film and the theatrical business has already been doing really well.
On the occasion of Tamil New Year yesterday, Actor shared the post,
saying that the film will be released in 2024, but an official date is
yet to be shared. There are rumours that the film might hit the
screens on Diwali, but official confirmation is awaited from the
makers regarding the same. The film is said to be having Disha Patani
in the female lead role and Bobby Deol in the most important
character. His first look of the film was released on his birthday and
it received great response from the audience. Music for the film is
composed by Devi Sri prasad.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
