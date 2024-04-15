Suriya confirms dual role in Kanguva

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar shared a new poster of his upcoming filmKanguva yesterday. Through this film, Surya has made it clear that hewill be seen in dual roles in the film. In the new post, you can seethe mythology character Kanguva as well as his dual role who is seenas a corporate businessman with a suitcase in his hand, while theother one has a sword in his hand.Directed by Siva, the film is produced by studio green and UVCreations . The film that went on floors. A couple of years ago he wasshooting all this while and recently Surya has wrapped up his portionfor the film, which is currently under post production. The recentlyreleased teaser of the film has raised all the expectations on thefilm and the theatrical business has already been doing really well.On the occasion of Tamil New Year yesterday, Actor shared the post,saying that the film will be released in 2024, but an official date isyet to be shared. There are rumours that the film might hit thescreens on Diwali, but official confirmation is awaited from themakers regarding the same. The film is said to be having Disha Pataniin the female lead role and Bobby Deol in the most importantcharacter. His first look of the film was released on his birthday andit received great response from the audience. Music for the film iscomposed by Devi Sri prasad.