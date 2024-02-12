Suresh Babu showed interest in remaking ‘Neru’?

Leading Telugu producer Suresh Babu and brother of seasoned star Venkatesh also showed interest in remaking the Malayalam hit film ‘Neru’ in Telugu but later changed his plans. “He wanted to remake the Malayalam film ‘Neru’ initially since it received an overwhelming response in theatres across Kerala. He changed his plans after watching the gripping saga and felt that the courtroom drama revolving around a visually-challenged rape victim would have limited reach among Telugu viewers,” he adds.

Suresh Babu tasted huge success by remaking Mohan Lal-Jeetu Joseph's film ‘Drishyam’ in Telugu with his brother Venkatesh and minted gold at the box office. “He also made money by remaking ‘Drishyam 2’ and it was a big hit on OTT. Later, waiting for another right Malayalam film to remake with his brother Venkatesh,” he points out.

When the heady combination of Mohan Lal and Jeetu Joseph joined hands for ‘Neru’ and it received an overwhelming response after release, Suresh Babu also lined up to watch the film to remake it, if the story had universal appeal. “He always keeps an eye on Tamil and Malayalam movies which have rocked the box office in their respective states since there is a dearth of good scripts in Telugu,” he concludes.