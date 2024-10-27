Supreme Yashkin(Kamal Haasan) has made this film, says Nag Ashwin

New-age director Nag Ashwin claims that ace actor Kamal Haasan has produced this Tamil film ‘Amaran’. “I am happy that our supreme yashkin has made this gripping movie and it looks to be a beautiful effort,” says Ashwin at an event. When crowds cheered him and asked for an update on his ‘Kalki sequel’, he added, “It will definitely happen but it will take some time.”He also thanked the audience for making his socio-fantasy ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ a monstrous hit. “I am thankful to you all and people around the world for making our film a sensational hit with overwhelming love and affection,’ he adds. He claims that he has no plans to make any other film in between and would be busy with the work for the sequel. “I will not do another film since the work for ‘Kalki sequel’ would be equal to three to four movies, so I have no other ideas,” he informs.Actually, Nag Ashwin made his mark in Tollywood with ‘Yevade Subramanyam’ which revolved around Subramanyam (Nani), a corporate man who sets out on a journey of self-discovery. He understands the limitations of the materialistic world and finds his true calling. Later, he made ‘Mahanati, a biopic of legendary actress Savitri and it won critical acclaim as well box office success, while Keerthy Suresh bagged national award for his riveting performance in the film.