Sukumar, Ram Charan to Reunite for a Gripping New Project After Pushpa The Rule

Reigning director Sukumar who has been busy with ‘Pushpa The Rule for the last two years, has now reportedly given a task to his writers for coming up with a gripping story for his upcoming film with reigning star Ram Charan. “Sukumar has kickstarted the script work for his upcoming movie with Ram Charan which was launched sometime ago and given a clear task to his writers team,” says a source and adds, “His team would develop the characters and design engaging scenes and then would meet Sukumar for more corrections and inputs and then go into a huddle and rework and fine tune it,” he adds.After the massive success of ‘Rangasthalam’, the expectations for Ram Charan-Sukumar next movie have soared high and only an interesting script would help them to recreate the magic. ‘Sukumar is adept in digging out novel plots and also believes in down-to-earth characterisation for his protagonist who gradually evolves into a hero-driven role with all emotions packed in since the director believes in human drama over other frills,’ he points out. Ram Charan who went in for a lungi-clad makeover for ‘Rangasthalam’ would also be thinking of doing something different for his film with Sukumar. “He is game for variety and would be excited to listen to Sukumar about his new look and subtle performance,” he adds.Right now, Sukumar would be completing his work for ‘Pushpa The Rule’ in a month, while Ram Charan would begin work with Buch Babu Sana in September and they would reunite sometime next year.