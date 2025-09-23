 Top
Sukriti Veni Bandreddi Receives National Award for Best Child Artist

DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 8:28 PM IST

During her address at the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu made special mention of the film Gandhi Tata Chettu and praised Sukriti Veni for her performance. She highlighted the actress's commendable talent, noting that her acting deserved special appreciation.

Sukriti Veni Bandreddi Receives National Award for Best Child Artist
The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held with grandeur on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. For the year 2023, the central government selected the best films, actors, and technical experts for national recognition. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the award winners with trophies, mementoes, and certificates of commendation.

As part of the honours, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, daughter of renowned director Sukumar, received the award for Best Child Artist for her outstanding performance in the film Gandhi Tata Chettu. Her acting was widely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

