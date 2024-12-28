SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra to pair up with Mahesh Babu?

Netflix has unveiled the much-anticipated documentary on RRR, reigniting global admiration for director SS Rajamouli’s dedication and craftsmanship. As fans celebrate his work on the Oscar-winning phenomenon, attention has now shifted to his next ambitious project, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Set against the thrilling backdrop of African forests, SSMB29 promises to be a globetrotting adventure unlike anything Indian cinema has seen before. Over recent months, social media has been buzzing with speculation about the film’s female lead.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, National Award-winning actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra has been cast as the leading lady for this prestigious project. The report states, “Rajamouli was looking for an actress with a global presence, and he felt Priyanka Chopra would be the perfect choice. The filmmaker held multiple meetings with her over the past few months, and she has now given her nod.”

If confirmed, this would mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a six-year hiatus. Sources reveal that her role includes significant screen time, action sequences, and a well-rounded character arc. The actress is reportedly already preparing for the role, with filming scheduled to begin in April 2025.

Adding to the excitement, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is rumored to play the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s character is said to draw inspiration from Lord Hanuman, infusing a mythological element into the high-octane adventure.

SSMB29 will be produced by KL Narayana of Durga Arts, with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani set to create the music. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement regarding the star-studded cast and crew, as anticipation for this cinematic extravaganza continues to build.

With Rajamouli at the helm, SSMB29 is shaping up to be another landmark film in Indian cinema, blending mythology, action, and an international appeal.