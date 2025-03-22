SS Rajamouli Faces Leaked Video Setback; Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts

SS Rajamouli, known for maintaining high secrecy around his projects, was dealt an unexpected setback when a leaked video from the sets of SSMB 29 surfaced online. The clip, which quickly went viral, featured glimpses of Mahesh Babu alongside another actor, who appeared to be Prithviraj Sukumaran. Addressing the leak, Prithviraj had a strong and thoughtful response. When asked about it, he remarked, “I don’t understand why people rush to watch these leaked videos. There’s nothing cool about it. When you watch a clip from a big film like this, you’re only ruining the experience for yourself. You gain nothing from it—only lose the anticipation of seeing it unfold on the big screen.”

His words resonate deeply, as leaked videos often lack the cinematic effects and storytelling context that make films immersive. While such leaks generate widespread discussion on social media, they also diminish the excitement of witnessing the final product as intended by the filmmakers.

When further asked about his experience working on SSMB 29, Prithviraj revealed, “It’s been more than a year since I became part of the project, and I’ve been slowly working towards it.”

His revelation makes it even more impressive that Rajamouli had managed to keep his involvement under wraps for so long. Despite the unfortunate leak, anticipation for SSMB 29 remains sky-high, and fans are eager to see Rajamouli’s vision come to life in its full cinematic