Sreeleela's Meteoric Rise: From 6M to 11M Followers in Six Months

Sreeleela’s popularity continues to soar, even without a recent blockbuster—aside from her electrifying item number in Pushpa 2. Her strategic focus on social media engagement has paid off, with her Instagram following surging from 6 million in September 2024 to 11 million by March 2025, cementing her status as one of the Telugu film industry's top social media influencers.



On the professional front, Sreeleela is gearing up for the release of Robinhood on March 28, and is set to make her Bollywood debut in Aashiqui 3. Meanwhile, the fate of Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan remains uncertain, but she is actively working on Mass Jathara alongside Ravi Teja.



