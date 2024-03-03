Sreeleela Mesmerizes in Classical Dance, Credits Bharatanatyam for Expressive Talent

Hyderabad: It is well known that actress Sreeleela is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and started her practice when she was three. The actress even gained a fan base for her killer dance moves in racy numbers like 'Pulsar Bike' and 'Kurchi Madathapeti'. One of her bigger assets is her expressive side and this aspect she ascribes to her dance stint.



The recent Samata Kumbh program in Hyderabad featured Sreeleela as Goda Devi, captivating the audience with a 10-minute classical dance performance. In her Instagram post, she shared her journey, reminiscing about her early ballet performances in temples. She expressed gratitude to Manju Bhargavi for motivating her to embrace this side of herself, breaking the cliché actress rules.



In her caption, she shared the significance of classical dance in her life, emphasizing the values of "Abhinaya" and "Bhava" that she learned through dance. Reflecting on her return to the stage after a decade, she portrayed Godha Devi, the "Gem of a Lady," and encouraged followers to explore this fascinating character from the scriptures.



With warmth, she thanked her extended audience, expressing how performing made her feel like part of a huge family. The caption ended with Leela's signature sign-off, sharing love and gratitude with her followers.



On the work front, she worked with superstar Mahesh Babu in 'Guntur Kaaram', and the dancing sensation is awaiting the release of her next film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' opposite Pawan Kalyan