Top
Home » Entertainment » Tollywood

Sreeleela declines an item song with Vijay in ‘GOAT’?

Tollywood
BVS Prakash
29 April 2024 5:59 AM GMT
Sreeleela declines an item song with Vijay in ‘GOAT’?
x
Sreeleela and Vijay
Pretty actress Sreeleela who has been trying to make a mark in KOllywood, has reportedly declined to do an item number in Tamil superstar Vijay's film ‘GOAT’. “She didn’t want to start her career in Tamil film industry with a song and politely thumbed down the offer from the makers of ‘GOAT’ which is a much-awaited film in Kollywood,” says a source from Chennai.

No wonder, Vijay a dancer-par-excellence wanted to match dancing steps with dancing sensation Sreeleela but she wasn’t willing to take up the offer. “Sreeleela dancing talent has been acknowledged worldwide as her recent song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ with Mahesh Babu has been trending all over,” he adds. However, she has different plans for Kollywood after making waves in Tollywood with hits like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’.

Interestingly, Vijay's dancing prowess was showcased in his dance numbers like ‘Abhi Abbhibo’(Beast) 'Ranjitha Me (Varisu) and ‘Naan Varava(Leo) and enthralled his fans. Did Sreeleela miss a good opportunity, that remains to be seen.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sreeleela Tollywood actress Sreeleela Goat actor vijay 
India 
BVS Prakash
About the AuthorBVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X