Sreeleela declines an item song with Vijay in ‘GOAT’?

Pretty actress Sreeleela who has been trying to make a mark in KOllywood, has reportedly declined to do an item number in Tamil superstar Vijay's film ‘GOAT’. “She didn’t want to start her career in Tamil film industry with a song and politely thumbed down the offer from the makers of ‘GOAT’ which is a much-awaited film in Kollywood,” says a source from Chennai.



No wonder, Vijay a dancer-par-excellence wanted to match dancing steps with dancing sensation Sreeleela but she wasn’t willing to take up the offer. “Sreeleela dancing talent has been acknowledged worldwide as her recent song ‘Kurichi Madathapetti’ with Mahesh Babu has been trending all over,” he adds. However, she has different plans for Kollywood after making waves in Tollywood with hits like ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’.



Interestingly, Vijay's dancing prowess was showcased in his dance numbers like ‘Abhi Abbhibo’(Beast) 'Ranjitha Me (Varisu) and ‘Naan Varava(Leo) and enthralled his fans. Did Sreeleela miss a good opportunity, that remains to be seen.

