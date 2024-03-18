Sreeleela dancing prowess worries few heroes

Undoubtedly, pretty actress Sreeleela had a meteoric rise in Tollywood riding on her good looks and dancing skills to become a sensation overnight. However, her much-hyped dancing prowess has slowed her career graph a bit. “Few heroes are shying away to work with her since they can’t match her energetic dancing and graceful movements,” says a source who adds, “Sreeleela hogs the limelight on the movie sets and learns her steps much faster and gets ready to rock, while heroes take more time, so it is causing some worries,” he adds.She has become the darling of top choreographers since she quickly masters intricate and tough dance movements and is raring to go. “Even her last chartbuster ‘Kurichi Madathapeti’ busted musical charts and it became a sensation of sorts,” he adds. Prompting, superstar Mahesh Babu to praise Sreeleela’s dancing abilities openly at an event of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ and appreciate her abundant energy and talent. “While other heroes are a bit wary to share screen space with her since she walks away with all credit and they are left in the lurch in comparison. Many Telugu heroes are game for daredevil stunts but only a handful could show off dancing abilities, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan to name a few top dancers,” he points out.However, after working with stars like MaheshBabu and Ravi Teja, Sreeleela is awaiting the release of the much-hyped “Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ with Pawan Kalyan. “Her craze and popularity among Telugu audience is soaring and Telugu filmmakers will rope her in,” he concludes.