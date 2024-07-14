Suriya and Yash to Mahesh and Charan: South Actors at Ambani Wedding

Some of the biggest names in Indian film were present at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place in Mumbai last Friday. The wedding ceremony held at Jio World Drive, Ambani’s, was graced by top-notch South Indian celebrities among them Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu hence making it one amongst India’s largely extravagant weddings ever held.It appeared as if they had all coordinated because all seemed to have been dressed up in white and pastel colors. A classy couple, RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni turned up with him wearing spectacles and black shoes while his wife was in a beautiful dress.Jyotika accompanied Surya who came dressed in a white shirt that was so clean like it had never been used before coupled with veshti. Jawan actor Nayanthara made an impressive entry holding Vignesh Shivan, her husband.A video taken inside the venue shows Deepika Padukone warmly hugging Latha Rajinikanth then kissing her on the cheek after which she greeted Rajinikanth too.Furthermore, another event during this ceremony that drew attention was when Rajinikanth challenged Ranveer Singh to a dance-off along to Gallan Gudiyan song by Priyanka Chopra where both actors danced their hearts out.Yash from KGF arrived earlier for the function today morning. Yash has been seen around at the airport waving hands to fans and media even though he is yet to walk down on the red carpet.The wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant served as a culmination of weeks’ pre-wedding ceremonies across several continents. Such an affair brought together many public figures from across various fields including American influencers Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian, WWE wrestler John Cena, Nigerian rapper Rema plus Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.