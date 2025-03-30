Sonakshi Sinha joins her colleagues to enrich Telugu cinema

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Jatadhara, joining a growing list of Hindi film divas making their mark in Telugu cinema. From rising star Wamiqa Gabbi, who will be seen in G2 alongside Adivi Sesh, to established names like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, and Mrunal Thakur, Bollywood actresses are now a major draw in the Telugu film industry.“Bollywood actresses are bringing a fresh appeal to Telugu films and enhancing their pan-India reach,” says producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who has worked with Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan. He explains, “When a big-budget Telugu film aspires for a national audience, having a well-known Hindi actress adds immense value. Just as I’d be more inclined to watch a Malayalam film featuring a familiar Telugu actor, Hindi-speaking audiences connect better with Telugu films when they see Bollywood stars in them.”Deepika Padukone recently captivated Telugu audiences in Kalki 2898 AD, despite sharing screen space with legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll, pairing with Jr. NTR in Devara and now set to star opposite Ram Charan in his upcoming film.“Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most sought-after actresses. We cast her because she perfectly fit the role opposite Ram Charan. Even director Buchi Babu felt she would bring something special to the character. Her pairing with Ram Charan is going to be a refreshing and exciting combination on screen,” says ace producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili.With Bollywood’s leading ladies continuing to shine in Telugu cinema, the crossover trend is only expected to grow, bringing fresh energy and a wider audience to Tollywood’s biggest projects.