Sitara Teaches Millennial Lingo to Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his youthful charm and massive fan following, is winning hearts once again—this time alongside his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. While his son, Gautam, focuses on academics after his brief stint as a child artist in 1-Nenokkadine, Sitara is making waves on social media with her popular YouTube channel.

Recently, Mahesh Babu and Sitara starred in a commercial together, and the ad has since gone viral. Fans were quick to shower them with love, even jokingly calling them "siblings" due to Mahesh's ever-youthful appearance and Sitara’s adorable presence.

The commercial features Mahesh in various stylish looks, while Sitara, donning trendy outfits, playfully teaches him millennial lingo. The father-daughter duo’s chemistry and fun banter have left fans delighted.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently immersed in his highly anticipated film with director S.S. Rajamouli. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The project is progressing at a brisk pace and is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.