Singer Jonita Gandhi Dazzles In Special Song For Dacoit

Young playback sensation Jonita Gandhi, known for chartbusters like Preet Re (Dhadak 2), Soni Soni (Ishq Vishk Rebound), What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and South hits like Kannukkulle and Ma Ma Mahesha (Sarkaru Vaari Paata), is now grabbing attention with a special number in the upcoming Telugu film Dacoit.

Jonita has not only lent her voice but also showcased her dancing prowess in the peppy track “Chichu Buddi.” Sharing screen space with Adivi Sesh, she impresses with her energetic moves and confident screen presence. Sources reveal that she rehearsed extensively to match Sesh’s steps and delivered a performance that lights up the screen.

Having already gained popularity through her independent music videos and live performances, Jonita takes things a notch higher with this appearance. Her chemistry with Adivi Sesh and her ability to balance singing with performance add a fresh appeal to the song.

The source also praised Adivi Sesh, noting that his body language, dialogue delivery, and physique perfectly suit the rugged “Dacoit” persona.

With this number, Jonita joins the league of actresses like Sreeleela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, Raashii Khanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who have set benchmarks with their electrifying performances in peppy Telugu songs. Industry insiders point out that a single hit song today can often generate more buzz than a full-length role, and Jonita seems to be making the most of that opportunity.

Dacoit stars Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady, with Anurag Kashyap playing a prominent role. Directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, the film boasts high production values and visually rich song sequences.

The movie is slated for a worldwide release on April 10.