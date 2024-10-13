Siddhu Jonnalagadda's new mission: Kohinoor Diamond

Young sensation Siddu Jonnalagadda who is basking in the success of ‘DJ Tillu’ and its sequel ‘Tillu Square’, is joining hands with Sithara Entertainment once again for another blockbuster. “The team is on the verge of a hattrick and going to rock with a big ticket socio fantasy, ‘ says a source.On the Vijayadashami, the plotline that nobody thought about "Bringing Back the Kohinoor Diamond" has been unveiled. Siddhu is known for picking novel and highly distinctive subjects forming a cult following for himself. He is joining hands with super-talented director Ravikanth Perepu for his next.Earlier, Ravikanth made movies like ‘Kshanam’ and ‘Krishna and his Leela”. “It is the story of a young man who goes on a historic journey to bring the iconic Kohinoor diamond back to its roots. The diamond that is the glory of Goddess Bhadrakaali has ended up in the hands of imperialists,” he added.With such a different and unique plot, the makers are promising to deliver another iconic thrilling blockbuster in theatres from January 2026. On a lavish canvas, the makers are spending a huge budget without compromising Global standard technical values and brilliance.