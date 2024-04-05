Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu hangover blues a myth

No doubt, young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a new sensation of sorts with back-to-back hits ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Tillu Square’ and has attained a unique image that would be difficult for him to shrug off. “I don’t think Siddhu will suffer hangover blues since it is just a myth,” says writer Gopi Mohan who, however, admits that audiences and fans expect similar kinds of roles from stars. “Many actors like Nagarjuna and Venkatesh after ‘Shiva’ and ‘Chanti’ respectively and Vijay Devarakonda after ‘Arjun Reddy ‘ would have been in dilemma to repeat themselves. But the audience lapped them up in other roles and erased memories of previous hits,” he adds.

He claims Siddhu Jonnalagadda has scored a massive hit with ‘Tillu Square’ and adds, “It will touch Rs 42 crore net collections in one week and surely a resounding hit. Audiences are enjoying his flair for comedy, unique mannerisms, and terrific comic timing in uttering punchlines to enthrall fans. He reminds me of younger Ravi Teja who wowed the audience with his punchlines and sarcastic comments a decade ago. In addition, Siddhu is also a good writer of humor and has been triggering claps and whistles for his dialogues and off-the-cuff remarks,” he points out.

With Siddhu set to don different roles in his upcoming films with directors Bommarillu Bhaskar and Neeraja Kona, he adds, “Siddhu is talented enough to prove his mettle in varied roles and it just a matter of time,” he states.

However, he says that action heroes like Yash will have hangover woes after blockbusters like the "KGF' series. "Yash took more time for his next since he didn't want to disappoint his evergrowing fans as he was waiting for an appropriate larger-than-life script with 'Toxic," he concludes.