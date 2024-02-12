Siddhu Jonnalagadda to pocket Rs 3 crore pay?

After making a big noise with the massive hit ‘DJ Tillu,’ young sensation Siddhu Jonalagadda has reportedly hiked his remuneration and he is drawing Rs 3 crore for his upcoming film with producer Bogavalli Prasad. “His market has soared and he is charging Rs 3 crore since he is becoming a bankable star,” says a source and adds, “He is very selective about his work and not in a hurry,” he adds.

No doubt, his upcoming film ‘DJ Tillu 2’ has raised a lot of expectations and also he is working with big banners to sustain his charisma and popularity. “He realized that big banners and directors are key to enhancing his image and market and joining hands with the right people who are willing to spend lavishly,’ he points out.

Armed with good looks and flair for comedy, the actor is focusing on light-hearted entertainers with director Bommarillu Bhaskar and Neeraja Kona to move a few notches up in his career and cement his position among happening and saleable young heroes. “He has stiff competition from the likes of Naveen Polishetty but trying to wade his own path to win the love of the Telugu audience,’ he concludes.