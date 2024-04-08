Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neeraja Kona film doubtful?

With the massive success of ‘Tillu Square’, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is reportedly planning to postpone his film ‘Telusu Kadha’ with debutant director Neeraja Kona which was also launched. “Tillu Square's success has changed his equations and he is now looking to do films with more creative freedom and bigger movies,” says a source.

He claims that Siddhu doesn’t want to risk his career with a routine romantic film, rather, he wants to do films with more energy and racy. “DJ Tillu is looking for unique characterizations that would befit his image as a flamboyant, energetic lover, who utters numerous comic punchlines,’ he adds. The stylist-turned-director Neeraja Kona has pitched a soul-stirring love story but now it will take more for her to wield the megaphone. “She has to look for an alternative hero or has to wait for a bit too long,” he points out.’

Siddhu's career has touched a new peak with Rs 43 cr plus hit and he wants to keep up the momentum and craze around his films. “He has a good team of writers and he would be working with them to come up with exciting roles that would justify his growing image so he will take some time to rework his strategy,” he concludes.