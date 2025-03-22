Siddhu Jonnalagadda goes for makeover, justifies quirky title

After the massive success of the DJ Tillu series, rising star Siddhu Jonnalagadda sheds light on the intriguing title of his upcoming film, Jack - Konchem Krack. “The title perfectly captures the essence of the protagonist. The rhyming adds a unique appeal, and once you watch the film, its significance will be crystal clear,” he shares.

Speaking about his character, Siddhu elaborates, “Some people take unconventional paths, and we often call them ‘crackers.’ That’s the inspiration behind the title. When Bhaskar narrated the role to me, I instantly connected with it and agreed to do the film. As a writer, I also gave some creative inputs, which Bhaskar beautifully integrated into the story. My character carries a sense of responsibility while delivering plenty of laughter for the audience.”

Known for his signature mannerisms, witty dialogue delivery, and stylish hairstyle in DJ Tillu, Siddhu became a youth sensation. However, for Jack - Konchem Krack, he has undergone a complete makeover, opting for a simpler, boy-next-door look—toning down the flamboyance and attitude that defined his previous roles.