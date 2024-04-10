After Samantha, Shruti Haasan walks out of this film?

Chennai Story is one film which has been making headlines for various reasons. The film was initially announced for Samantha and the Citadel actress had to play the lead role in this female-centric drama. However, due to her health issues, Samantha quit the project and it went to none other than Shruti Haasan.





The actress, recently, even shared a picture from the sets of the film making it clear that she is part of it. However, as per the latest media report, the actress is said to have walked out of the film and the reasons are unknown. Well, an official confirmation on the same is awaited. Also, we are excited to see who the makers would cast as a replacement to Shruti Haasan.





To the contrary, the film, Chennai Story was an adaptation of the 2004 novel called The Arrangements of Love by Timeri N Murari. The film follows the life of a Tamil bisexual detective, Anu who tries to help out a Welsh-Tamil man in finding his father. This would be marking her second Hollywood film while the first one was The Eye alongside Mark Rowley.