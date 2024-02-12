Shruti Haasan Engages Fans in Live Instagram Session Ahead of Charity Ramp Walk

Hyderabad: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is one of the few celebrities who manages their own social media accounts across platforms is a fact known to all her fans and followers. Shruti has always been of the opinion that one needs to be organic and natural with their fans to truly connect with them and that is the essence of social media. The actress recently went a step ahead and did a live session on Instagram while getting ready to walk the ramp for the Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser.

Shruti has always been most transparent and organic with her followers which is what makes her content engaging and interactive. This live session was another instance of the actress being friendly and approachable and the relatability with fans is something Shruti truly cherishes.

On the work front, fans of the actress have much to celebrate and look forward to. After Salaar’s global box office success, Shruti will be seen in Dacoit with Adivi Sesh and the response to Toxic’s teaser with her voiceover has generated immense intrigue. She also recently shared the first look of Chennai Story, her third international project post Treadstone and The Eye, which will also hit the theatres later this year.



Shruti’s quotes on walking for Teach India -

I’m always happy to be a part of something that helps bring about social change and this was a special evening where everyone came together to help support Lakshmi in fundraising for one of the most important causes - children’s education