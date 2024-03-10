Dhanush's First Look from Shekar Kammula's Kubera Out

Dhanush and King Nagarjuna join forces for director Sekhar Kammula's highly-anticipated project, Kubera. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, with Sonali Narang presenting the film.







The unveiling of the film's title and its intriguing first look poster coincided with Maha Shivaratri. Despite being titled Kubera, Dhanush's appearance in the poster is markedly different, portraying him in a rugged avatar against the backdrop of Lord Shiva and Goddess Annapurna. Accompanied by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad's dynamic score, the motion poster sets a spiritual ambiance.





Sekhar Kammula's decision to present Dhanush's character in contrast to the film's title piques curiosity about the narrative and Dhanush's role. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead, while details about Nagarjuna's character remain undisclosed.





With lavish production values and top-notch technical standards, Kubera features National award-winning composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad handling the music and Niketh Bommi serving as the cinematographer. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers.





Currently in production, Kubera is slated for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, generating high expectations for all the right reasons.