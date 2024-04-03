Shaitaan finally on OTT

Ajay Devgn and Jyothika's Shaitaan, which also features Madhavan was released a few days ago in the theatres. The film has done so well at the box office and it is still running successfully in the theatres.





This thriller, which has a lot to do with hypnotism and mental stability is winning the hearts of the audience for its amazing screenplay and the story. Besides, anything else, it is the performances of all the artist in the film that are struck in people's minds.





The film has received some amazing rave reviews that many people were afraid enough to go to the theatres to watch this film that is definitely going to pull them to the edge of their seat. The movie is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash which was released in 2023. The girl played the role of the possessed girl in Vash Janki Bodiwala, also played the same role in Shaitaan.





As many have already been eagerly waiting for OTT release well, here is what we know about Shaitaan OTT release. As per the latest update, the film will start streaming on OTT platforms from May 3, which is two months post the release. It is said that Netflix has bought the rights of this thriller, and an official confirmation on the streaming date is awaited.