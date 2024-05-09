Senior actress Aamani opens up on her divorce

Actress Aamani, who's known for her versatile roles in the 90s, has made a comeback a few years ago and has been doing back-to-back films to keep herself busy in the industry. She was also seen in a few reality shows on the OTT platforms and television. She even appeared as one of the judges on the Jabardasth show.





In recent times, there have been a lot of speculations about separation from her husband, but till date, the actress never really responded to it. But recently during an interview, she was asked about the same to which she replied that she has not taken a divorce yet, but is not living with her husband anymore.





This news has come as a shock to all the fans of Aamani , but many are concerned about her and her well-being. This news has been going viral on social media for various reasons and fans have extended support to Aamani.





Aamani is very much busy in the industry with a good number of films and the important characters she is currently playing. She became popular with SV Krishna Reddy's Shubh, which was released in the 90s.