Sekhar Kammula is a perfectionist, says Sunil Narang

It is quite rare in Tollywood since producer Sunil Narang has announced another big film with ace director Sekhar Kammula. It comes as a big surprise since they have just started shooting for a big film with Tamil star Dhanush. “We have perfect understanding and our wavelengths match very well, so we decided to join hands for another film,” says Sunil Narang, who hails him as one of the best directors in Tollywood. “He gave us blockbuster ‘Love Story’ and now we are doing a multi-starrer with Dhanush and Nagarjuna and our third film details will be announced on March 1,” he adds.According to reports, it would be a sequel to Sekhar Kammula’s earlier film ‘Leader’ with Rana Daggubati. “Sekhar will take a call on the subject so I can’t say anything more at this point of time,” he points out.Talking about Sekar Kammula as a person, he says, “He is a great human being who remains simple and friendly, despite his success. He is a perfectionist, so things take some time, but he cuts down wastage and unnecessary expenses for producers, unlike other directors,” he adds.However, Sekhar has changed gears and is working much faster for Dhanush’s action adventure since he is quite excited about the film. “He is now in a new zone and working round the clock to deliver an engaging and gripping entertainer,” he concludes.