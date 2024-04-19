Rashmika going all out to match Dhanush's acting chops?

After donning glam centric roles in films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Animal,’ pretty actress Rashmika Mandanna is playing a performance-oriented role in her upcoming Telugu film ‘Kubera’. “She will be seen in an avatar,” says a source and adds, “Director Sekhar Kammula has etched a very interesting role for Rashmika and she is doing a very good job.’ She had to match strides with national award winning actor Dhanush who is also playing an author-backed role. “Rashmika doing some home work and arriving on sets well prepared," he adds.

In fact, Rashmika showcased her acting talent in ‘Animal’ when she confronts Ranbir Kapoor for his affair with another girl and matches acting strides with Ranbir Kapoor. “She is doing roles with substance even in big commercial movies and trying to carve a niche for herself,” he adds. Probably, Rashmika is trying to strike a balance between glam and performance-driven roles to extend her career in tinsel world. “She is smart enough to understand that glam roles have limited shelf life, while performances will be remembered for long in Tollywood and Bollywood as well,” he points out

She is also awaiting the release of her other big film ‘Pushpa The Rule’ opposite Allu Arjun and would be seen as the wife of red sanders don in the sequel after playing his lover girl in first part.