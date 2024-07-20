Seerat Kapoor Bags Trivikram Movie?

Seerat Kapoor, known for her versatility and captivating performances, recently shared a heartfelt anecdote from the set of her upcoming film, "Usha Parinayam." The actress, who was immersed in shooting a song, experienced a moment that she describes as destiny at play.





During the shooting, the film's set was graced by an unexpected visitor. Sir Trivikram Srinivas, a revered name in the industry, walked onto the set, much to the pleasant surprise of everyone present. He took a seat by the monitor, observing Seerat's performance with keen interest.





Reflecting on this moment, Seerat Kapoor said, "I was immersed in our scene, feeling the warmth of the character’s emotions, sensitive yet calm, with all the energy encapsulated in the film studio. As an actor, it was in that moment I had not a single doubt of God's plan."





This has not only left a lasting impression on Seerat but also sparked speculations about a possible collaboration between her and Trivikram Srinivas in the future. Fans and industry insiders alike are abuzz with excitement, wondering if Seerat Kapoor is indeed destined to be a part of Trivikram Srinivas's next film.





Seerat further continued to thank director Vijaya Bhaskar saying; “Thank you Sir for presenting me in an avatar, ahead of everyone’s vision. The traffic on my phone and every word of praise truly belongs to you and the entire team of Usha Parinayam”. This humble gesture of Seerat Kapoor has won many hearts and netizens in no time have made her post viral.





Seerat continues to shine in her role in "Usha Parinayam," her journey seems to be guided by destiny, with this serendipitous meeting marking a significant chapter in her career. With her talent and the blessings of industry like Sir Trivikram Srinivas, Seerat Kapoor is undoubtedly a star on the rise.