Schedule Delays by Malayalam Stars Cause Concerns Among Telugu Producers

Despite drawing big pay cheques, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil reportedly has not completed his work in Pushpa The Rise. Similarly, talented Dulquer Salmaan also deffered few schedules of his Telugu movie Lucky Bhaskar since he was busy with his other films. "Malayalam stars are known for their discipline and professionalism but this time few actors have skipped schedules and causing worries to Telugu producers, says a source. He claims that Telugu producers pay more than any industry since they want to rope in appropriate cast at any cost. "Both Faasil and Dulquer would be drawing anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 crore per film which is definitely a fancy pay in comparison to Malayalam movies, he adds.In fact, Dulquer became a house hold name among Telugu viewers after his rivetting performances in films like Mahanati and Sita Ramam. "He is been offered hero roles in Telugu movies. He is handsome and talented and Telugu audience love such actors. Even his special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD drew whistles in theatres. He should cash on this popularity, he points out. He also helps praises on power house of talent, Fahad Faasil who proved his mettle in Pushpa The Rise and going to rock in Pushpa The Rise as a ruthless cop who takes in might of Allu Arjun. "Faasil has a prominent role in sequel and has to spare more dates. But he is unable spare and causing delay in production which is costly since it is massive budget film" he explainsActually, Malayalam actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal have worked in Telugu movies like Yatra and Janatha Garage respectively and were noticed for their work discipline. "We hope new age actors also follow the same rules and help producers to save money, he concludes.