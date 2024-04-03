Savitri garu was like a mother to me, says Chiranjeevi

Earlier, he launched the book compiled by her daughter Vijaya Chamundeswari, celebrating the iconic roles of the legendary actress Savitri. Chiranjeevi also said, "I consider it my fortune to have acted alongside Savitri Garu in the movie 'Punadhirallu'. I still remember her applauding me for my dance and encouraging me that I would make it big someday."



Right now, Chiranjeevi is busy with ‘Vishwambhara’ to regain his winning habit after his last release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ failed to impress the viewers.

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha launched a book titled ‘Savitri Classics' yesterday and heaped praises on legendary actress Savitri. "I often watch Savitri Garu's movies. I am overwhelmed and at a loss for words to speak about Savitri Garu, who is like a mother to me. Getting an opportunity to launch this book is invaluable and I would cherish it forever. The fact that this event is happening with my presence makes me feel very happy," he added



