Saripodhaa Sanivaram Hindi dubbing rights Rs 25 cr?

According to Hindi film distributors, the makers of much-hyped Telugu movie ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ are reportedly demanding Rs 25 crore for Hindi dubbing rights alone. “It is an unprecedented price and it is very difficult recover such amount in Hind market, so distributors are bit vary,” says a distributor who adds, “Nani’s earlier action film ‘Dasara’ was bought for Rs 8 to 9 crores but now the makers are demanding three times of the amount and it is bit risky,” he adds.No doubt, the market for hotshot Nani has expanded over the years and his upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is set to cross Rs 90 crore budget. “Nani has no big market among Hindi film viewers since he mostly did lover stories. Producer DVV Danayya has to understand this and then fix a nominal price, rather than hiking the price exorbitantly just because it is an action saga,” he informs.No doubt, director Vivek Athreya is determined to make a big-ticket action adventure and has got the support of producers. “DVV Danayya has a penchant for larger-than-life movies and digs deep into his pockets for star-studded movies and he doesn’t want to compromise even for a film with Nani ,” he adds.However, Hindi dubbing rates have taken a beating after various flops from Telugu and it is going to be difficult to draw audience in Hindi heartland for dubbed Telugu movies barring a blockbusters like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘HanuMan’ besides commercial film ‘Pushpa’.