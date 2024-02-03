Saptha Sagaradaache Ello director's Next with Shivanna



Following the triumph of "Saptha Sagaradaache Ello" Side A Side B, Director Hemanth M Rao has revealed his next cinematic venture, and it's set to be a blockbuster collaboration with none other than Superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The much-anticipated project will be brought to life under the banner of VJF - Vaishak J Films, helmed by producer Dr. Vaishak J Gowda.



Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming project, Hemanth M Rao lauded Shiva Rajkumar's illustrious career, emphasizing the actor's vast experience and the diverse array of roles he has portrayed over the years. The director's intention is to craft a film that not only excites him as a filmmaker but also resonates with Shivarajkumar Sir's cinematic journey. Hemanth M Rao took to Twitter to share his excitement, stating, "Incredibly honored to be working on my 5th film with the legend Dr. Shivarajkumar. I have always made every film like it is my first and last film; extremely excited to go on this journey with #VaishakJGowda."

Debutante producer Vaishak J Gowda, expressing his joy, stated, "I have been a huge fan of Shivanna since childhood. I wanted to make my debut in the film industry with a film starring him. It’s a great pleasure to collaborate with Hemanth M Rao and Shivanna for our very first project. The responsibility to deliver a film that will make everybody proud is ten folds now."

While the team has kept details about the genre and the rest of the cast under wraps, Hemanth M Rao assured fans that more information would be unveiled soon. "Taking one thing at a time, details will be announced very soon," he affirmed. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await the revelation of further details about this exciting collaboration between Hemanth M Rao and Superstar Shiva Rajkumar.